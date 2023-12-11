Customs warns public vs online Christmas scams

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO--The Bureau of Customs (BOC) warned the public about scammers preying on shopping and doing their transactions online.

The BOC said scammers usually pretend to be Customs representatives who convince buyers to pay for a clearance fee and deposit it to a personal bank account, mobile wallets or money remittance centers.

Duties and taxes on parcels can only be paid and collected through BOC accredited banks, postal money orders or directly to the agency's cashiers upon pickup or before delivery of the parcel.

Online shoppers can validate receipts and track packages, and other documents with the BOC or the nominated courier through https://parceltracking.customs.gov.ph/kiosk.php.

“Verify if the named courier is in the list of the Department of Trade and Industry's Accredited Courier/Seafreight Forwarders: https://www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/accredited-seafreight-forwarders/,” the bureau stressed.

BOC advised the public to report dubious transactions to the Philippine National Police Anti-Cybercrime Group, Col. Lagman St., Bagong Lipunan ng Camp Crame, Quezon City; or call Complaint Action Center hotline 0998-5988116; https://www.facebook.com/anticybercrimegroup; and email addresses pnp.anticybercrimegroup@gmail.com or infoacg@pnp.gov.ph

Suspicious transactions may also be reported to the Department of Justice - Office of the Cybercrime, 3rd Floor, De Las Alas Bldg., Department of Justice, P. Faura St., Ermita Manila; DOJ website: www.doj.gov.ph: e-mail address cybercrime@doj.gov.ph.