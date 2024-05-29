Cutcut Flyover to open by August 2024: DPWH

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Cutcut Flyover in Angeles City is expected to be opened to public by August of this year.

This was announced by Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region III Director Roseller Tolentino during the Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas forum held in this city on Monday.

Tolentino said the final phase of construction is nearing completion in preparation for the turnover scheduled for July this year.

“Magkakaroon tayo ng dry-run by July and then by August this year, passable na siya to all types of vehicles,” he said.

DPWH 3rd District Engineering Office chief Arnold Ocampo assured that no trees will be cut down for the completion of the project.

The project was delayed as environmental groups objected to the tree-cutting required for the project completion.

“Maa-accommodate na po natin ang completion at wala na po tayong mapuputol na puno doon sa area,” Ocampo said.

Once opened to public, the four-lane, 700-meter bridge is expected to solve the traffic problem at the intersection of Porac-Angeles Road and the Friendship Highway.

The flyover is also seen cut travel time from Barangay Telabastagan in the City of San Fernando to Clark Freeport via the Friendship Highway.