CYBERSCAMMERS NABBED

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO – The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has arrested seven individuals allegedly involved in various cyberscams during an operation in Barangay Salapungan, Angeles City recently.

NBI Pampanga, 301st Special Mission Group and the 300th Air Intelligence Security Wing of the Philippine Air Force conducted the operation after receiving information about a company called "FXTM USDT Forex Trading," reportedly operating a cryptocurrency scam hub.

The group allegedly targets foreigners from the U.S., Middle East, and Europe, using social engineering, love scams, impersonation, phishing, and malicious websites to lure victims into investing in their platform.

Following a two-month surveillance and cyber-patrolling operation, authorities arrested the suspects and confiscated over 85 desktop computers, 114 assorted cellular phones, SIM cards, and documents containing emails, passwords, and cryptocurrency wallet addresses.

Investigators later discovered that the company's actual name was "FMD Non-Voices Outsourcing Services."

The arrested individuals, along with four others not present during the raid, face charges of Computer-Related Fraud under the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.