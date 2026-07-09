Cybersecurity expert warns public vs fake online raffles

A cybersecurity expert warned the public about joining online raffles and giveaway promotions as cybercriminals are using these schemes to steal personal and financial information.

Speaking at the KapiHann media forum hosted by the Pampanga Press Club at Swissotel Clark inside Hann Resorts, Dacta security architect and ethical hacker Kenneth Piamonte warned that fake online promotions have become one of the tactics used by hackers to launch phishing attacks.

Piamonte said raffle links and offers of free gadgets, cash prizes, or gift vouchers are often designed to trick users into revealing passwords, banking credentials, and other personal information.

He also cautioned the public against scanning QR codes from unverified or suspicious sources.

Piamonte said that these may redirect users to fraudulent websites or install malicious software on their devices.

Piamonte was joined at the forum by Dennis Amores, operations head of Smart Office Solutions Corp., and fellow ethical hacker Buddy Bantayan.

Ethical hackers are certified information technology professionals who legally identify vulnerabilities in computer systems to help organizations strengthen their cybersecurity.

Piamonte said malicious hackers have become more aggressive, with some capable of penetrating personal and corporate accounts in less than 52 seconds when security measures are weak.

He added that data breaches can result in recovery costs amounting to millions of pesos due to lost or stolen information.

To reduce the risk of cyberattacks, Piamonte advised the public to download applications only from trusted platforms such as Google Play and the Apple App Store, create strong and unique passwords for email and online banking accounts, avoid opening suspicious files, and exercise caution when using USB drives and public Wi-Fi networks.

He also encouraged internet users to go beyond traditional antivirus software by using vulnerability assessment tools, saying free applications are available for personal users.

For businesses, he recommended enterprise cybersecurity solutions such as Heimdal to strengthen protection against evolving cyber threats.

Piamonte urged both individuals and organizations to make cybersecurity a daily habit, stressing that vigilance remains the first line of defense against increasingly sophisticated online scams. #