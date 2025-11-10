Cycles & Brew launches first Coffee Run & Rave

Kicking Off Its 10th Year Celebration in Clark

The Cycles & Brew has announced the Coffee Run & Rave, the first leg of its all-new Brew Run Series, set to energize Central Luzon’s endurance community with a one-of-a-kind fusion of fitness, music, and coffee culture.

The event, to be held on January 25, 2026 in Filinvest Mimosa+ Leisure City, Clark, marks the start of Cycles & Brew’s 10th anniversary celebration in 2026, commemorating a decade of bringing together cyclists, runners, and coffee lovers in Clark.

More than just a run, the Cycles & Brew Coffee Run & Rave delivers an immersive experience where the aroma of freshly brewed coffee meets the pulse of high-energy racing.

Runners may choose from fun and competitive categories, including 10K and 21K distances with age group awards, while all participants can look forward to a finish-line celebration like no other — a Coffee Rave Party featuring four celebrity DJs to be announced soon.

Following this inaugural leg, the series continues with the Cycles & Brew Beer Mile in June 2026, another unique event celebrating the spirited union of endurance and craft beer culture.

Race Director Jumbo Tayag shared his thoughts on GoRacePH’s return to the running scene.

“Through this event, GoRacePH is reconnecting with a running community that has grown to become the largest it’s ever been in the Philippines. As a Race Director who has also experienced running in international events like Tokyo Marathon and Macau International Marathon, I can say that our goal is to bring that same level of passion, precision, and excitement to local races. Cycles & Brew has always been about community building, and that spirit will continue through this series. We promise to make the Coffee Run & Rave a memorable experience for all runners — one that captures the energy, camaraderie, and sense of belonging that define our community.”

Athlete Services Director and Coach Kap Abe Tayag, for his part, said "organizing runs again feels like coming home. I am fortunate to have run the Berlin Marathon in 2024 and joined many international endurance events. In my own little way, we want to share our experiences from these grand races through our own organized events. GoRacePH has always been about giving athletes memorable, well-executed experiences that bring out the best in them. We’re excited to channel that same energy into themed events like the Brew Run Series, which reconnects people to the joy of movement and community.”

The Brew Run Series aims to unite the endurance community through themed runs that reflect the fun, energy, and lifestyle that Cycles & Brew has built its legacy on. The Coffee Run & Rave will officially set the tone for an extraordinary 2026 — celebrating 10 years of adventure, camaraderie, and celebration in Clark Freeport.

Registration is now open at ⁦⁦https://goclarkph.com/coffeerunrave/⁩⁩. The event is organized by GoRacePH, the team behind Clark’s world-class endurance events.