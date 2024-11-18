Czech, Norway ambassadors laud 'Belenismo sa Tarlac'

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Ambassadors Karel Hejcova of the Czech Republic and Christian Lyster of Norway praised the 17th Belenismo sa Tarlac.

The two envoys also lauded the entries to this year's Belenismo, which features 62 massive and colorful representations of the nativity scene.

According to them, the entries "surpassed their expectations" of the unique culture of Tarlac in remembering the birth of Jesus Christ and celebrating the Christmas season.

“Last year, we did not know what to expect. In the Czech Republic or anywhere in Europe, we do not have this kind of tradition. We do have nativity scenes but they are just for households and churches. These giant belens are something new for us and so far, they exceeded our expectations,” Hejcova said.

For his part, Lyster noted the improvement of belen entries this year and commended the harmony, cheerfulness and enthusiasm of the local communities in showing artistry and creativity.

“I thought last year was fantastic but this year is even better. This is something that we only see in the Philippines. We were very impressed by not only the beauty of the belens themselves but how much it brings the community together… how everybody works together and actually enjoys the festivity,” he said.

Hejcova and Lyster were joined by other diplomats including Vietnamese ambassador Lai Thai Binh, Cambodian ambassador Pan Peuv, and Myanmar embassy Charge d' Affaires San Yu Kyaw in visiting the nativity scenes in the different areas of the province.