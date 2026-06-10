DA checks Pampanga market for compliance with rice price cap

The Department of Agriculture (DA) conducted a market inspection in the City of San Fernando to ensure compliance with the government-mandated rice price ceiling and protect consumers from excessive prices of the country’s staple food.

The activity was part of the simultaneous market visits conducted nationwide following the implementation of Executive Order (EO) No. 118, s. 2026, which sets a maximum retail price of P50 per kilogram for imported rice with 5 percent broken grains.

Led by DA Regional Executive Director Eduardo Lapuz Jr., the inspection covered rice retail stalls at the City Market Plaza in Barangay Sto. Rosario.

The team checked whether retailers were complying with the price cap and properly displaying rice prices and product information.

“Through regular market monitoring and close coordination with our partner agencies, we aim to ensure compliance with the mandated price ceiling and protect consumers from unreasonable price increases,” Lapuz said.

Representatives from the Department of Trade and Industry, Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, Bureau of Plant Industry, and the City Government of San Fernando joined the inspection.

Lapuz said the initiative supports the Marcos administration’s efforts to keep rice affordable and maintain a stable food supply for Filipino families amid global economic pressures.

Signed by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., EO 118 took effect on May 13 and remains in force for 30 days unless lifted earlier upon the recommendation of the National Price Coordinating Council.

The temporary price cap serves as a safeguard against excessive rice price hikes resulting from external factors such as fluctuations in global commodity and fuel markets, helping ease the burden on consumers while preserving fair market practices.

The DA also encouraged the public to support the government’s Bantay Presyo program by reporting possible violations of the rice price ceiling to concerned authorities.

The agency likewise assured consumers that it will continue working with partner agencies and local governments to strengthen market monitoring, promote fair pricing, and protect consumers across Central Luzon. (CLJD/MJSC, PIA Region 3-Pampanga)