DA eyes 300K MT rice imports as stakeholders vow support for farmers

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) is considering an initial importation of 300,000 metric tons (MT) of rice in February, as part of its calibrated measures to stabilize supply and retail prices following a consultation with industry stakeholders, which assured support for local farmers.

In a news release Thursday, the DA said that Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. secured the commitments from rice millers and importers for continued support for local farmers by maintaining minimum palay (unhusked rice) buying prices during the approaching harvest season.

Meanwhile, traders also assured continued purchase of palay at no less than PHP17 per kilo for wet palay and PHP21 per kilo for dry palay, depending on quality, as the government fine-tunes rice imports to stabilize supply without undermining farmgate prices.

“Farmer prices are non-negotiable. Whatever import volume we agree on, farmers must be protected,” Tiu-Laurel said, stressing that the administration’s priority is to prevent farmgate prices from collapsing during the peak harvest.

Rice millers from key producing and trading areas reported that stocks remain tight as the industry transitions toward the incoming harvest season.

They said that in several areas, milling operations now largely depend on newly harvested palay, reflecting seasonal supply conditions that have kept prices firm.

In parts of Nueva Ecija and Nueva Vizcaya, harvesting has begun, while more areas, including Pangasinan, Ilocos, Bulacan and La Union, are expected to start harvesting by February.

Meanwhile, larger harvest volumes are projected by mid-March, with milling activity anticipated to increase further by April.

To address retail price pressures, the DA consulted importers on appropriate February volumes, with traders presenting varying estimates.

Despite differing views, traders from Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Pangasinan assured that they would continue buying palay at or above the agreed-upon minimum prices, even as imports arrive.

Tiu Laurel also reiterated that the National Food Authority (NFA) will not compete with private traders, provided buying prices remain at or above the agreed minimum levels.

He added that rice tariffs will not be raised until February and that final operational details will be carefully managed to avoid unnecessary market speculation.

Importers may begin applying for sanitary and phytosanitary import clearances, with shipments expected to arrive by early February, pending ongoing review based on market developments. (PNA)