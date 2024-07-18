DA eyes increase in prices of eggs

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) said on Wednesday that the prices of eggs may increase by 10 to 20 percent due to the effects of “third quarter syndrome” and the coming "ber" months.

The agency also cited the import ban on eggs and other poultry products from Minnesota, USA.

As of July, the DA Bantay Presyo said the prevailing farm gate price of medium egg is P6.46 per piece, higher than last month’s P6.07 per piece, and P5.80 per piece for the same month last year.

Currently, the price range of medium eggs in markets is from P5.50 to P9 a piece.

"The start of the ‘ber’ months normally triggers the season of high egg demand, and also during the opening of classes on July 29,” the DA said.

The Philippine Egg Board Association disclosed that egg price spikes have already started in some areas, citing the effects of “third quarter syndrome” -- or the disease outbreak period.

This period affects layers are affected by mortalities and decreased production.

"A price increase has already started last month, and it might continue until the holiday season towards December,” the group said.

The DA warned unscrupulous traders manipulating the price of chicken after the price per kilogram surged to P250, higher than the P200 to P210 prevailing retail price range in a public market in Metro Manila.

"Someone is taking advantage, that is why we are monitoring it and we already asked the market why they are selling at P250. Perhaps not in all the markets, which is really an outcast from those regularly monitored and sold," the agency said, noting that the markup for chicken from farm gate prices should only be P50 per kilogram to P70 per kilogram.

The United Broiler Raisers Association said that as of July 12, the weekly prices average price of regular sized chicken is P139.60 in Tarlac, Pangasinan, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, and Batangas, and from P116 to P127 in Cebu, Leyte, Iloilo, Bacolod, and Davao.

The DA said it would look at “all possible angles” to identify the source of the price increase.

The agency assured consumers a stable supply of chicken in the country, negating the possibility of further price spikes of up to P300 per kilogram.

DA warned violators that under Republic Act 7581 or the Price Act, price manipulators may be liable for profiteering, which is defined as the sale or offering for sale of any basic commodity at a price “grossly in excess” of its true worth or equivalent to more than 10 percent from the preceding month.