DA holds 7th Field Day 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Agriculture (DA) hosted the 7th Field Day 2024 in Magalang town, recently highlighting the importance of research and science-based applications on agriculture.

The event, held in Barangay Santo Nino, ran with the theme “Lago ng Ani, Asenso ng Bayan: Teknolohiya’t Pananaliksik Kaagapay sa Kaunlaran."

The activity was made possible by the DA’s Research Outreach Station for Upland Development (RSUD).

The agency said the event aims to introduce the researchers and the results of their work during five years of research and show the technologies developed from the Research Stations such as “Reproductive Performance of New Zealand Rabbit as Affected by Dietary Protein Flushing, Rabbit Meant (Lapan) Based Production Development, Growth Performance of Pleurotus Ostreatus in Substrates Sterilized Using Calcium Hydroxide.”

The Application of System of Rice Intensification and Bio Fertilizer in Production, Station Manage Rice Seed Production, Technology Demonstration in Organic Based Product in CLIARC for Upland Development, Performance of Arrow Root in Low-Cost Tissue Culture, Performance of Rabbit as Affected by Different Dietary Protein Level, Formulation of Ube Powdered-Base Products and Development of Efficient Vine Cutting Technology for Ube were also discussed in the event.

DA said these can be used to increase the quality. It added that processes that can facilitate farming were also discussed.

“There were also seminars for farmers who attended the 7th Field Day regarding Root of Resilience, Laser Land Leveling Tech, Fall Army Worm (FAW), Organic Farming/Pesticides, and Alternative Feed Strategies for Poultry and Livestock Production,” the DA said.

Other activities such as Jingle-Making Contest, Poster-Making Contest, Quizbee, Spoken Poetry, Cooking Contest and Booth Contest were participated in by students from high school to college and station personnel, according to the agency.