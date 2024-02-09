DA holds assessment of AMIA villages in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Agriculture's (DA) Climate Resilient Agriculture Office (CRAO) said that it has conducted a field monitoring and assessment of Adaptation and Mitigation Initiative in Agriculture (AMIA) villages across Central Luzon early this week.

The AMIA villages which were assessed are in provinces of Zambales, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Bulacan.

DA said the activity also “aimed to identify any pressing needs, concerns, or necessary actions required for the seamless execution of the program at the grassroots level.”

“This endeavor aligns with the AMIA Program's overarching goal, which seeks to empower farmers and fishermen by promoting climate-resilient agriculture practices and technologies, therefore enhancing productivity and income despite the challenges posed by climate change,” the DA added.

AMIA Villages in the region are known for farm practices like farm diversification, alternate wetting, and drying, utilization of climate-resilient seed varieties, crop rotation, zero tillage, integrated pest management, and a system of rice intensification.