DA holds Best Gulayan sa Barangay program awards

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) in Central Luzon, though its High Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP), conducted the 2023 Gulayan sa Barangay Provincial and Regional Awarding Ceremony on November 23, 2023 in Mabalacat City.

The Gulayan sa Barangay program is part of the agency's coordination with the provinces and local governments to strengthen the ability of the people to produce their own food through the use of food production technologies in their collective efforts.

The objective of this program is to encourage individuals, families, and communities to implement community gardening for food security.

It also aims to ensure the supply of fresh and organic products that are rich in nutrients.

This year's grand winner is Barangay Diome of Maria Aurora, Aurora which was hailed as the Best Gulayan in Barangay 2023.

The barangay received P300,000 that they can use for growing and maintaining their vegetable garden.

This was followed by Barangay Matibubong of San Ildefonso, Bulacan which placed second and received P150,000.

Barangay San Pedro of Lupao, Nueva Ecija was the third-place winner and received P61,000 as a prize.