DA holds KADIWA program in CSF

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The KADIWA Pop-up Store event was held on August 9, 2024 at the covered court of the Department of Agriculture - Regional Field Office III inside Diosdado Macapagal Government Center (DMGC), in Barangay Maimpis here.

The event showcased fresh and high-quality products from local farmers and fishermen.

This initiative aims to bring farm-fresh products closer to the agricultural community and workers at the DMGC.

It is held every second and last Friday of the month.

The recently concluded Kadiwa was part of ongoing efforts of the government to support agriculture by providing a direct market for their goods.

This initiative, supported by Bagong Pilipinas and the Department of Agriculture, also aims to provide the community with accessible and affordable agricultural products, enhancing local food security and supporting farmers.