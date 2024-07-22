DA holds occupational safety, health seminar

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) recently conducted a training on Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) for its personnel.

The agency organized the workshop to promote safety in workplaces.

The seminar ran with the theme "Protecting our Workers: Best Practices on Occupational Safety and Health in the Laboratory and Office Setting".

The event was conducted at Greene Manor Hotel in this city.

The said training was led by the Integrated Laboratories Division through the Regional Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory (RADDL).

The event was attended by around 100 workers from various divisions of the DA Central Luzon.

Albert Valencia, an accredited consultant of the Department of Labor and Employment, served as resource speaker in the event.

He discussed Setting the Learning Climate, Basic Introduction of OSH, Accident Causation Theories, Hazard Recognition and Control Measures, Types of Hazards, and Office Ergonomics.