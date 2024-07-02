DA hosts market linkage caravan

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --The Department of Agriculturen!(DA) in Central Luzon, through the Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Service (AMAS) and Agribusiness and Marketing Assistance Division (AMAD), conducted a “Market Linkage Caravan” for local farmers and potential buyers, at The Redd Manor, Dolores Heights here recently.

The caravan is aimed to introduce and connect farmers with various institutional buyers such as supermarkets, hotel purchasing managers, and wholesalers.

The program is also expected to promote a proactive marketing system among farmers and buyers to prevent the spoilage of harvested crops.

The farmers had the opportunity to showcase their products from different provinces of Central Luzon to the institutional buyers.

The institutional buyers also had the chance to present the profiles of their companies and the supply requirements that farmers need to meet.

Among the attendees were representatives from Sangkutsa Food Products, Inc., Sunrise Premier Food Corp, YZHNY Enterprise, Kim & Twin General Merchandise, Cabalen, Red Dragon Farm, Meat my Veggies, and Waltermart Supermarket.

Members of the farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs): Binukawan-Bicol Marketing Cooperative, Joyful Garden Organic Farm, Angel Spice Mushroom Station, Pesa Onion & Vegetable Growers Association, Grassroot 8 Farm, Santiago Planters Association, Caut Farmers Field School Marketing Cooperative, Nagbayan Farmers Agriculture Cooperative, Sta Cruz Mango Growers Cooperative, and Tabon San Jose Farmers Association, Inc. also attended the event.

Five FCAs participated via Zoom meeting. These included Javin Integrated Farm, Tarlac Organic Producers Association, Inc., SIPBU Multipurpose Cooperative, Langkupung FFSP Cooperative, and K5 Multipurpose Cooperative.