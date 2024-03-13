DA hosts meeting on KOICA project in CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) hosted a meeting with the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) on Development of Community-Based Agribusiness to Improve the Livelihood and Income of Marginal Farmers in Central Luzon.

The meeting, which was held at the DA office here, aims to increase the annual income of farmers by 20 percent.

The project will begin this year and is expected to be completed in 2029.

The funds to be used will come from KOICA amounting to more than USS6 million while the DA will allocate USS600,000

The funds will be used to purchase incubation center, rice mill, agricultural inputs, and others.

The Provincial Agriculture Office of Tarlac, Provincial Agriculture Office of Zambales, Municipal Agriculture Office of Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac, and Municipal Agriculture Office of San Marcelino, Zambales joined the meeting.

The target areas include Barangay Buhawen and Sta. Fe in San Marcelino, Zambales, Barangay Macaguing and Sta. Ines Centro, Sta. Ignacia, Tarlac.