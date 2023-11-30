DA implements program to make laharlands productive

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Health held its third field day in Barangay Rabanes in San Marcelino, Zambales highlighting the program to promote sustainable technology to make lahar-ravaged lands more productive.

The event was led by the Research Outreach Station for Lahar Laden Development with the theme “Sustainable Agriculture: Transforming Lahar Areas into a More Productive through Effective Science and Technology-based Approach.”

The initiative aims to make lahar lands productive to farmers and produce better yields.

The farmers were given the opportunity to participate in the exchange of ideas and techniques on farming.

The participants were also toured in the station developed by DA.