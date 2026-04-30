DA launches P20/kilo rice program in CSF

The City Government of San Fernando has launched the Kadiwa ng Pangulo Rice for All Program, dubbed “P20 Benteng Bigas Meron Na!”, during an event held at Heroes Hall recently.

Implemented through the City Agriculture and Veterinary Office, the program aims to provide residents with affordable and high-quality rice at ₱20 per kilogram.

The initiative seeks to ease the financial burden of Filipino families amid the increasing prices of basic commodities.

The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon set up a KADIWA Pop-Up Store at the venue, offering low-cost vegetables and fruits sourced directly from local farmers.

City officials said the initiative reflects collaboration to enhance food security, ensure stable supply, and support both consumers and the agricultural sector.