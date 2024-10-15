DA leads celebration of livestock, poultry month

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon, through its Livestock Program, led the start of the National Livestock and Poultry Month celebration with the theme 'Masaganag Paghahayupan Tungo sa sa Bagong Pilipinas'.

The celebration aims to recognize and appreciate the efforts of the agency's partners in the livestock and poultry industry.

DA also joined the world observance of the Farmed Animals Day, which is celebrated every year on the 2nd of October.

As an opening activity, booths for farmers were established at the DA office in the City of San Fernando.

Various poultry products such as buffalo milk, pastillas, eggs, banana chips, and vegetables from different associations were displayed and offered at the area.

A lechon eating ceremony was also held as part of the 'Safe to Eat Pinoy pork' campaign of the International Training Center on Pig Husbandry.

The agency also distributed a Hauling truck to the Dulong Bayan Farmers Association worth P2,525,000 to support Swine Raisers under the Inspire Project in Bulacan under the Livestock Banner Program.