DA: No bird flu outbreak in Tarlac

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) Bureau of Animal Industry issued a public advisory on Tuesday, July 30 that it has not yet received any report of bird flu outbreak in Tarlac province.

The agency issued the advisory following reports of a an outbreak in farms in Tarlac.

"The BAI is aware of recent reports circulating in the media regarding a supposed bird flu outbreak in Tarlac. We would like to clarify that the BAI has not received any official report of such an outbreak from the local authorities in Tarlac," the bureau said.

It added that there are currently "no confirmed laboratory results reported in the area.

The last case in the province was recorded in December 2023.

The agency said that Animal Diagnosis and Reference Laboratory (ADDRL) is the sole authority to detect cases of bird flu through standardized testing protocols.

"The BAI takes the health and safety of our poultry industry very seriously. We urge the public and media to rely on verified information and official statements from the BAI. Should there be any confirmed case of bird flu, the BAI will promptly inform the public and take all necessary measures to contain and address the situation," the bureau added.