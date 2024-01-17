DA outlines EL Niño action plan for CL

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday outlined its action plan for the prevailing El Nino phenomenon that is expected to intensify from January to March this year.

Disaster Risk Reduction and Management focal person Lowell D. Rebillaco said that as of December 2023, the prevailing phenomenon may prevail until May.

"During April, May, and June we may see lower chances of El Nino," Rebillaco said.

DA is monitoring areas that will be affected by El Nino looking past data of farmlands that have been previously not planted during similar El Nino events.

Rebillaco said the preposition of seeds and other farm inputs has been identified to help farmers with their production during the dry season.

Some P2.6 billion have been earmarked for vouchers this dry season.

For the region's corn program, some 19, 000 bags of hybrid corn seeds and 140 bags of glutinous corn seeds have been distributed to farmers.

Despite the dry season, Rebillaco ssid the conditions are still favorable for crops that do not require much irrigation.

Last December, DA officials met with representatives of various groups to address possible planting issues during the dry season.

The event included presentations about the vulnerable areas that will be affected by drought and how to support the provision of sufficient water from the National Irrigation Administration (NIA).

DA has also launched interventions expected to help farmers such as soil ameliorants and bio-control agents, seeds, and fertilizer discount vouchers.