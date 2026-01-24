DA, Pampanga Capitol eye cooperation on food security

The Pampanga Provincial Government and Department of Agriculture (DA) are planning to implement projects to boost food security and support farmers.

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. met with Governor Lilia Pineda and Vice Governor Dennis Pineda on January 21, 2026.

The officials discussed proposed projects including small-scale rice complexes, planting initiatives in government-owned lands, irrigation facilities, and the continued construction and improvement of Farm-to-Market Roads (FMRs).

The Capitol said provincial officials emphasized farmer participation in project implementation and the continuation of transparency measures, including live-streamed bidding for FMRs.

The provincial government added that DA is studying cooperation on agricultural data modernization, including the possible adoption of Pampanga’s integrated farmer and farmland data system and the signing of a data-sharing pact once the platform is fully developed.

As of the latest data, more than 44,000 farmers in Pampanga are enlisted under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture, the Capitol said.