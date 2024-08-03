DA records P15.3-B agri damage due to El Niño phenomenon

MANILA – The Department of Agriculture (DA) on Friday said total damage to agriculture due to the El Niño phenomenon reached PHP15.30 billion, affecting 333,195 farmers and fishers in 15 regions nationwide.

According to the final bulletin of the DA-Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) Operations Center, damage to crops was at 784,344 metric tons (MT), recorded in 270,855 hectares of agricultural land.

These were recorded in the Cordillera and Ilocos Regions, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Central Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen and Caraga.

The highest damage was reported in corn production amounting to PHP5.94 billion; followed by rice at PHP5.93 billion; high-value crops at PHP3.27 billion; and cassava at PHP55.63 million.

The DA-DRRM also reported PHP52.44 million worth of losses in the fisheries sector affecting 2,679 fishers as well as PHP37.97 million for the loss of 25,547 heads in the livestock and poultry industry; and PHP9.80 million worth of losses in coconut production.

“To address the adverse effects of El Niño in the agriculture and fisheries sector, the Department of Agriculture has provided interventions worth at least PHP14.54 billion to affected farmers and fisherfolk,” the DA-DRRM said in a statement.

These include PHP8.59 billion in financial aid to 1,431,823 farmers nationwide through the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA); PHP4.72 billion worth of production support and financial assistance to farmers, fishers, and farmers cooperatives and associations (FCAs); and PHP659.17 million worth of agricultural inputs.

The DA has also indemnified 56,112 farmers through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), amounting to PHP452.56 million; while 66,039 native animals worth PHP18.08 million were distributed to 604 farmers nationwide.

Around PHP99.38 million worth of Survival and Recovery (SURE) aid loan was also given through the Agricultural Credit Policy Council. (PNA)