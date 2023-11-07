DA sets Kadiwa Pop-up Store in Angeles City

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Agriculture (DA) is now hosting a Kadiwa Pop-Up Store at the Ayala Marquee Mall as part of the celebration of the 9th National Organic Month with the theme "Kabuhayang OA, Kinabukasang OK".

The agency said the store " aims to ensure that food commodities are made available and accessible in high consumer demand areas, particularly among the low-income families, by harnessing private sector participation, capacity enhancement of farmer cooperatives and associations, and engaging community organizations’ participation in the food supply distribution system."

The project also aims to provide affordable, accessible, and healthy agri-fishery products directly to consumers.

The DA said the store will feature organic and naturally grown products in line with the Organic Month celebration.

According to DA, the event highlights the economic benefits of organic farming as the government promotes organic agriculture enterprises among the youth and farmers’ cooperatives and associations.

The Kadiwa store runs on November 7 to 9 with selling and exhibits staged during mall hours from 10 AM to 9 PM.