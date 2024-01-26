DA to boost mango industry in Region 3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO - To boost the mango industry in Central Luzon, the Department of Agriculture (DA) Regional Field Office (RFO 3) conducted social preparation meetings the other day in this capital city.

The activity is related to the preparation of the Mango Processing Facility and Learning Center to be built in Barangay Salaza, Palauig, Zambales.

The facility is a project under the High-Value Crops Development Program (HVCDP) in collaboration with the Regional Agricultural Engineering Division (RAED).

DA officials in the locality and various groups attended the meeting along with representatives from the Provincial Government of Zambales.

The P13.5-million facility aims to develop the manufacturing sector in the region and open new opportunities for the economy of Barangay Salaza and the entire province of Zambales.