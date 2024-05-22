DA warns public vs solicitations

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO—The Department of Agriculture (DA) yesterday warned the public about a person who is allegedly using the name of the agency to solicit money.

“We want to inform the public that a certain individual named Cristopher Miran Maulen is pretending to be associated with the Regional Executive Director of the Department of Agriculture (DA) Central Luzon and reportedly asking for solicitations using the mobile number 0985-873-1866.,” the DA said.

The agency added that Maulen is not affiliated with the DA Central Luzon in any way.

The DA said that its Regional Director Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr has not sanctioned such actions as these are contrary to the conduct of government officials.

“Further, OIC-RED Dr. Eduardo L. Lapuz, Jr. will not resort to any unauthorized government transactions as he commits to adhere to the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (Republic Act 6713) which prohibits officials and employees from soliciting money or any such illegal undertakings,” the DA added.

The agency said that the public may report such incidents of public solicitations to the DA Central Luzon by sending email to da.centralluzon@rfo3.da.gov.ph.