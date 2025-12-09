Damaged dike poses danger to residents

The damaged setback levee dike in Barangay Cupang, Arayat town endangers three towns and the capital City of San Fernando in Pampanga as there is a “high risk of structural failure if rehabilitation is delayed.”

Following an inspection, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Pampanga 1st District Engineering Office (DEO) said the road dike manifested cracks 110-meter in length.

District Engineer Alfie Lejarde of the Pampanga 1st DEO noted in his report the “deterioration of the main dike is attributed to aging and gradual weakening over time.”

Lejarde said structural fatigue has become evident due to the repeated use of the damaged portion as a lay-by for trucks and heavy equipment.

He also said that natural factors such as rapid water flow and swirling floodwater behavior produces a whirlpool effect upon impact with the dike.

These have caused damages such as scouring that led to over saturation and soil instability, according to the official.

“It is evident that the main road dike and concrete slope protection has been severely compromised. Immediate action is necessary to prevent further damages, especially with seasonal weather variations and fluctuating river levels,” the report noted. “Given the extent of visible damage; major cracks, soil settlement, slope protection failure, there is a high risk of structural failure.”

Lejarde said the Pampanga 1st DEO was exerting efforts in safeguarding communities.

He even vowed to start the repair of the dike as soon as possible.

The Arayat Section of the setback levee dike was damaged on December 4, 2025.

This prompted the Pampanga 1st DEO to deploy maintenance roadside team to assist the public and set up barricade along the damaged portion to prevent untoward incidents.

Earlier, Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz and Pampanga Third District Representative Mica Gonzales appealed to Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon to take swift action on the rehabilitation of the dike road.

Together with municipal and provincial officials; and DPWH Regional Office engineers, Luriz and Gonzales inspected the damaged portion of the dike recently.

Luriz and Gonzales suggested the repair of the dike “by administration,” a move that will allow the DPWH to have a direct hand in the project.

The P124 million dike was constructed by LR Tiqui Construction in 2014. (Press Release)