DA:P1.5-B allotted for CL agri-projects

The government has allotted P1.5 billion for agricultural infrastructure projects in Central Luzon, according to the Department of Agriculture–Philippine Rural Development Project (DA-PRDP).

The agency said it has approved seven infrastructure subprojects in the region, covering about 50 kilometers of farm-to-market roads and 2,400 square-meter post-harvest facility.

Five of the projects, including an onion cold storage facility and several farm-to-market roads, are under implementation.

The projects are expected to be completed between the fourth quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027.

The projects are expected to help farmers transport their produce more efficiently, reduce post-harvest losses and improve access to markets.

Two other road projects, worth a combined P837 million, have also secured the first No Objection Letter from the National Project Coordination Office and are undergoing procurement.

These include the P727-million improvement of the Baloganon–Sitio Coto, Taltal farm-to-market road and construction of 11 bridges in Masinloc, Zambales, and the P110-million improvement of the Cozo-Agues farm-to-market road in Casiguran, Aurora.

The projects are expected to improve road access to agricultural areas and facilitate the delivery of produce to trading centers once completed.

To monitor the implementation of the projects, the DA-PRDP Central Luzon I-BUILD Component held a coordination meeting and planning workshop on September 29 and 30.

The meeting brought together project personnel, local government officials, farmer cooperatives and associations, and contractors to assess the progress of infrastructure projects and enterprise civil works, resolve implementation concerns, and align work plans and disbursement targets for the remainder of the year.

The DA-PRDP said the projects are intended to strengthen agricultural supply chains and expand economic opportunities for farming and fishing communities across Central Luzon.