DAR, Army forge pact to help Tarlac farmers

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) and the Philippine Army recently signed an agreement that aims to help farmers in Tarlac province in their livelihood.

Under the Memorandum of Marketing Agreement, DAR will link Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Organizations (ARBOs) to an institutional buyer.

This move is expected to help the farmers establish a regular market for their agricultural products.

This is also seen to improve the livelihood and competitiveness of farmers in the province.

DAR will provide support services to ARBOs to equip, empower and upscale them with proper skills on managing development.

The Army Training and Doctrine Command and Armor Division, on the other hand, will buy rice, egg and vegetables to Tarlac ARBOs at prevailing market prices.

The program intends to contribute to the effort of the national government in addressing hunger, poverty and food security through synergy and convergence.

Earlier, DAR partnered with the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology to ensure adequate food supply for persons deprived of liberty.