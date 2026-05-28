DAR chief leads P97-M road opening in Candaba

Department of Agrarian Reform Secretary Conrado Estrella III visited Candaba on Thursday to lead various activities in support of local farmers.

Estrella, Mayor Rene Maglanque and other local officials inaugurated the newly-completed farm-to-market road connecting Barangays Gulap and Sto. Rosario.

Some P97-million were allowed for the road under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

The infrastructure project is expected to benefit 558 farmers and improve access to around 1,449.24 hectares of agricultural land in the town.

Local farmers also asked Estrella's assistance in the proposed construction of a new Virgen Dam to expand irrigation services in the town.

Data presented during the visit showed that the existing Virgen Dam currently benefits 311 farmers covering 1,081 hectares of farmland.

Once completed, the dam is expected to serve about 4,576 farmers and irrigate approximately 9,975.71 hectares.

Estrella assured that the farmers that he will look for funding to realize the project.

“Umasa kayo na hindi ako titigil hangga’t hindi tayo makakuha ng pondo upang matupad ang bagong dam,” he said.

Maglanque thanked Estrella and the DAR for the support to farmers in Candaba, particularly through infrastructure and agricultural assistance projects.

“Napakaraming tulong ang dala ni Secretary Estrella at ng DAR para sa ating magsasaka kaya lubos ang pasasalamat natin sa kanya, at patuloy tayong makikipag-ugnayan para mas lalo pang maraming proyekto ang maibaba sa Candaba,” the mayor said.

Estrella also visited the wake of Candabeño farmer Matias Mangilit, who witnessed the signing of the Agrarian Emancipation Act in 1972 and 2023.