Datu seeks reelection as Bacolor town mayor

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —Incumbent Mayor Edurado “Diman” Datu filed his certificate of candidacy (COC) on Tuesday, October 2 at the Commission on Elections Office in Bacolor town.

He will seek reelection as mayor of Bacolor town.

Datu was joined by his slate as they visited Our Lady of Lourdes Shrine in Barangay Cabetican before filing their COCs at around 8 AM on Tuesday.

Datu was accompanied by incumbent Vice Mayor Ron Dungca who is also running for another term.

Datu’s Sangguniang Bayan slate includes Angie Angeles, Aiza Cunanan, Jude Datu, Sancho De Jesus, Cynthia David, Renz Canlas, Carlax Laxa, and Steekie Blanco.

Datu said he hopes to continue his development plans for Bacolor and bring more social service programs to the community.

“"Suportahan niyo po kami sa aming misyon para sa mas magandang kinabukasan ng Bacolor. Dangalan tamu Anac ta Baculud,” Datu told his constituents.