Day with Dads: Max Out His Big Day at SM Supermalls

Dads today are more than providers—they're gaming buddies, workout partners, travel companions, and everyday heroes. This Father's Day, your most-loved SM Supermalls celebrates every kind of dad with experiences designed for quality time, shared adventures, and unforgettable family moments.
From June 13 to 21, families can enjoy a maxed-out experience through shopping, dining, hobbies, games, and activities that bring dads and their loved ones closer together.
For Geek Dads
Whether he's a collector, gamer, or tech enthusiast, SM Supermalls has plenty to keep his inner kid alive.
Discover the latest gadgets and cameras at DJI, level up his gaming setup at DataBlitz, or head to Toy Kingdom for exciting Beyblade battles and RC Crawlers that dads and kids can enjoy together. Whether he's upgrading his gear, building a collection, or bonding over shared hobbies, there's always something to geek out over at SM Supermalls.
For Active Dads
For dads who are always on the move, SM Supermalls offers everything they need to stay active and energized.
Shop performance gear at Adidas and find equipment for every sport at Toby's Sports. Whether he's training for his next workout, gearing up for a pickleball match, or simply embracing an active lifestyle, there's always a new challenge to take on.
For Adventure Dads
Celebrate dad's adventurous spirit with brands that inspire exploration.
Browse outdoor essentials and discover travel must-haves at The Travel Club. Whether he's planning a family getaway, a weekend road trip, or his next outdoor adventure, SM Supermalls has everything he needs for the journey ahead.
For Chill Dads
Sometimes, the best Father's Day gift is simply slowing down.
Feast on hearty flavors at Gerry’s Grill, Botejyu, and Kenny Rogers Roasters at SM Malls. Give Dad a sharp new look at Bruno’s Barbers. It's the perfect way to spend quality time together, sharing stories, good food, and well-deserved downtime.
This Father’s Day, slow down and savor every moment with delicious meals at Gerry’s Grill, Botejyu, and Kenny Rogers. Treat Dad to a fresh cut at Bruno’s Barbers—because celebrating him is also about well deserved downtime.
Team Up, Play, and Pose with Pops
The celebration goes beyond shopping and dining.
At the DAD vs KIDS Play Zone, families can enjoy friendly competition through Beyblade challenges, arcade games, and trading card games—turning healthy rivalry into unforgettable bonding moments.
The fun continues with Active Play Champs Deals at Tom's World and Quantum, where exciting promos give families even more reasons to play together.
Meanwhile, the Dad's Hobbies Exhibit shines a spotlight on every kind of dad—from collectors and gamers to athletes and hobbyists. Families can also strike their best poses at themed photo spots inspired by Geek Dads, Active Dads, and Chill Dads.
Dad's Day Blessing
On June 21, selected SM Supermalls nationwide will hold a special Sunday Mass dedicated to fathers, honoring their love, guidance, and role in shaping their families.
Whether he's a gamer, athlete, adventurer, collector, or simply the family's favorite hangout buddy, everything comes together for a Father's Day celebration filled with fun, connection, and meaningful moments.
Make it a Day with Dads and Gala To The Max—only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.
About SM Supermalls
SM Supermalls is evolving—shaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.
As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.