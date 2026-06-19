Pampanga

Day with Dads: Max Out His Big Day at SM Supermalls

Celebrate every kind of dad with a maxed-out experience
Day with Dads: Max Out His Big Day at SM Supermalls
Published on

Dads today are more than providers—they're gaming buddies, workout partners, travel companions, and everyday heroes. This Father's Day, your most-loved SM Supermalls celebrates every kind of dad with experiences designed for quality time, shared adventures, and unforgettable family moments.

From June 13 to 21, families can enjoy a maxed-out experience through shopping, dining, hobbies, games, and activities that bring dads and their loved ones closer together.

For Geek Dads

From cutting-edge gadgets and gaming gear to collectibles, hobby toys, and interactive entertainment, dads can indulge in their favorite interests at DJI stores in SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Tarlac. They can also explore a wide selection of tech, gaming, and toy finds at DataBlitz and Toy Kingdom branches in SM City Bataan and SM City Cabanatuan.
From cutting-edge gadgets and gaming gear to collectibles, hobby toys, and interactive entertainment, dads can indulge in their favorite interests at DJI stores in SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Cabanatuan, and SM City Tarlac. They can also explore a wide selection of tech, gaming, and toy finds at DataBlitz and Toy Kingdom branches in SM City Bataan and SM City Cabanatuan.

Whether he's a collector, gamer, or tech enthusiast, SM Supermalls has plenty to keep his inner kid alive.

Discover the latest gadgets and cameras at DJI, level up his gaming setup at DataBlitz, or head to Toy Kingdom for exciting Beyblade battles and RC Crawlers that dads and kids can enjoy together. Whether he's upgrading his gear, building a collection, or bonding over shared hobbies, there's always something to geek out over at SM Supermalls.

For Active Dads

Keep Dad active and energized with high-performance gear, sports essentials, and pickleball must-haves from Adidas at SM City Tarlac and SM City Clark. For even more athletic finds, visit Toby's Sports at SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Tarlac, where he can gear up with everything he needs to stay at the top of his game.
Keep Dad active and energized with high-performance gear, sports essentials, and pickleball must-haves from Adidas at SM City Tarlac and SM City Clark. For even more athletic finds, visit Toby's Sports at SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Tarlac, where he can gear up with everything he needs to stay at the top of his game.

For dads who are always on the move, SM Supermalls offers everything they need to stay active and energized.

Shop performance gear at Adidas and find equipment for every sport at Toby's Sports. Whether he's training for his next workout, gearing up for a pickleball match, or simply embracing an active lifestyle, there's always a new challenge to take on.

For Adventure Dads

Gear up for the next journey with outdoor and travel essentials The Travel Club at SM City Clark and SM City Tarlac —perfect for dads who are always ready for their next adventure.
Gear up for the next journey with outdoor and travel essentials The Travel Club at SM City Clark and SM City Tarlac —perfect for dads who are always ready for their next adventure.

Celebrate dad's adventurous spirit with brands that inspire exploration.

Browse outdoor essentials and discover travel must-haves at The Travel Club.  Whether he's planning a family getaway, a weekend road trip, or his next outdoor adventure, SM Supermalls has everything he needs for the journey ahead.

For Chill Dads

Sometimes, the best Father's Day gift is simply slowing down.

Feast on hearty flavors at Gerry’s Grill, Botejyu, and Kenny Rogers Roasters at SM Malls. Give Dad a sharp new look at Bruno’s Barbers. It's the perfect way to spend quality time together, sharing stories, good food, and well-deserved downtime.

Bruno’s’ Barbers located at SM City Pampanga and SM City Cabanatuan.
Bruno’s’ Barbers located at SM City Pampanga and SM City Cabanatuan.
Botejyu located at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Cabanatuan.
Botejyu located at SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Olongapo Central and SM City Cabanatuan.
Gerry’s located at SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Tarlac.
Gerry’s located at SM City Olongapo Central, SM City Clark, SM City Pampanga, SM City Bataan, SM City Cabanatuan and SM City Tarlac.
Kenny Rogers Roasters located at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Bataan, and SM City Tarlac.
Kenny Rogers Roasters located at SM City Pampanga, SM City Clark, SM City Bataan, and SM City Tarlac.

This Father’s Day, slow down and savor every moment with delicious meals at Gerry’s Grill, Botejyu, and Kenny Rogers. Treat Dad to a fresh cut at Bruno’s Barbers—because celebrating him is also about welldeserved downtime.

Pickleball Court, Parking C, SM City Telabastagan
Pickleball Court, Parking C, SM City Telabastagan

Team Up, Play, and Pose with Pops

The celebration goes beyond shopping and dining.

Every great dad knows how to stay in game. This Father's Day, celebrate the MVPs of our lives with gift that match their passion, energy, and winning spirit. Find the perfect sports-inspired gift at Sports Central in SM Central Luzon Malls and make Dad's day a slam dunk!
Every great dad knows how to stay in game. This Father's Day, celebrate the MVPs of our lives with gift that match their passion, energy, and winning spirit. Find the perfect sports-inspired gift at Sports Central in SM Central Luzon Malls and make Dad's day a slam dunk!

At the DAD vs KIDS Play Zone, families can enjoy friendly competition through Beyblade challenges, arcade games, and trading card games—turning healthy rivalry into unforgettable bonding moments.

The fun continues with Active Play Champs Deals at Tom's World and Quantum, where exciting promos give families even more reasons to play together.

Meanwhile, the Dad's Hobbies Exhibit shines a spotlight on every kind of dad—from collectors and gamers to athletes and hobbyists. Families can also strike their best poses at themed photo spots inspired by Geek Dads, Active Dads, and Chill Dads.

Dad's Day Blessing

On June 21, selected SM Supermalls nationwide will hold a special Sunday Mass dedicated to fathers, honoring their love, guidance, and role in shaping their families.

Whether he's a gamer, athlete, adventurer, collector, or simply the family's favorite hangout buddy, everything comes together for a Father's Day celebration filled with fun, connection, and meaningful moments.

Make it a Day with Dads and Gala To The Max—only at your most-loved SM Supermalls.

About SM Supermalls

SM Supermalls is evolvingshaping how people live, connect, and experience life today. More than a place to shop, it is the country’s most loved mall and an everyday destination designed around the lifestyles, passions, and needs of Filipino communities, delivering new finds, fresh concepts, and meaningful experiences, All For You.

As one of Southeast Asia’s largest mall developers and operators, with 90 malls in the Philippines and 9 in China, SM Supermalls continues to evolve its spaces, experiences, and partnerships, building destinations that grow with communities and remain trusted, relevant, and loved for generations. Your Most Loved Supermall, SM — All For You.

SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph