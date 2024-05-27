Daycare teachers get monthly subsidy

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Provincial Government of Pampanga has set the monthly cash assistance to daycare teachers in Pampanga from P2,500 to P3,000.

Governor Dennis Pineda led the turnover of assistance to 689 daycare teachers at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center recently.

Lubao Mayor Esmie Pineda and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Fe Manarang assisted the governor during the event.

Republic Act No. 10410 or the Early Years Act (EYA) of 2013 states that daycare workers “are directly responsible for the care and education of young children from age zero to four years.”

Despite this, many workers still do not enjoy the benefits of regular employees.

In 2018, the PSWDO said that “from 2015 to 2017, only 56 or 8.56 percent of daycare workers in the province have permanent plantilla positions. Some 29 of them or 4.43 percent have casual positions.

The remaining 569 or 87 percent are non-plantilla – either they are working on a job order status or are volunteers.”

The provincial government of Pampanga has been providing a monthly subsidy to the workers since 2016 through Ordinance No696 which started at the amount of then P1,500.

The children of daycare workers also received educational assistance, free medical services, and hospitalization at the district and provincial hospitals.