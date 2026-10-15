DBP donates ₱500K for flood-hit families

The Development Bank of the Philippines (DBP) donated ₱500,000 to assist residents affected by flooding caused by the southwest monsoon in Pampanga, where a state of calamity was declared, according to the provincial government.

DBP Senior Vice President Francis Rivera, together with bank branch heads and the head of the Pampanga Lending Center, turned over the donation to Governor Lilia Pineda recently.

Pineda thanked the DBP officials on behalf of the province of Pampanga.

The provincial government said the donation will support relief efforts for flood-affected residents.

DBP said it aims to strengthen its partnership with the provincial and local governments through financial programs to support projects and improve public services.