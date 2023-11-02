“ Death of world figure… to heighten this time of war”

There is nagging from Heaven about pending prophecies; warnings are repeated over and over through the past years, as if to allow more time for them to reach as many people as possible.

Despite the occurrence of some prophecies, many live on without response to calls for conversion as means to at least tone down the weight of foretold dire events.

With the prophesied Great Tribulation already with us, Heaven has not stopped telling us what to expect and what can still be done. (I ask readers to pray to the Holy Spirit for strength and wisdom before reading Heaven’s messages which do scare, but, with eternity as objective for all, are now necessary.)

On Oct. 28, 2023, Our Lord Jesus Christ issued the following message for manking through third degree Augustinian stigmatist Luz de Maria de Bonilla.

“Beloved children, I bring you great news: You are My great treasure and I bless every one of you who, with love and righteousness, with a contrite and humble heart, accept this call, not as optional, but with the respect that I deserve as God.

“I desire that all may be saved and come to the knowledge of the Truth.

I want you to be respectful of My Word in the Holy Scriptures, respectful of the Law.

“The human race lives in one sole reality, which is spirituality. However, you have chosen to walk in two realities: one being that which must exist and the other being that which must coexist with the first. The reality is the spiritual one; the earthly reality must be lived based on the spiritual one.

“At this time you have delegated the guidance of your life to the things of the world, which keep hold of you as creatures who do not seek Me, do not know Me and do not love Me. You have put spirituality last by not knowing Me. You have allowed the Evil One, the oppressor of souls, to penetrate the lives of each of My children, thereby succeeding in contaminating them, guiding them towards everything that causes Me pain, towards that which leads you to perdition, and if you do not convert, to lose Eternal Life.

“Prayer is important, it is necessary for your good; grown spiritually, keep trusting in My house, in My mother, in the assistance of St. Michael the Archangel.

“Demons are all over the Earth, looking for their prey in order to make you work and act against everything that signifies My Love, but the creature’s best and greatest protection is being in a state of grace.

“This is not the moment for you to continue to live in sin and worldly affairs, but for you to become aware of the spiritual danger of remaining caught up in the folly of base instincts.

“Children, time is running out. Do not carry on living as before...do not make the same mistakes, the same sins...It is important for you to mature spiritually and consciously begin to wake up.

“You want gifts and virtues, but you will not have them if you persist with the same way of acting and behaving, if you continue with the same hearts of stone and if your thoughts wander into everything that is wrong. My children are considerate creatures who think of their Eternal Salvation, of their neighbors and their needs. My children are creatures filled with My Love, which flows from their mouths, from their works and actions.

“It is impossible to live in isolation if you wish to grow, for then you will grow in your own way, saying: this is good, and this is how I must work and act; and this is the product of the human ego, leading you where you want to go in your human will.

“Another moon will give you signs in the firmament; persecution will increase. I have already warned you not to attend mass gatherings: terrorism will not stop, it is only taking a breath.

“You are stubborn, My children: it is necessary for you to keep the medicines that we have given you for what is to come, before it is too late.

“Pray, My children, pray: the death of a world figure in dubious circumstances will heighten this time of war.

“Pray, My children, pray for Central America: its soil will be forcefully shaken.

“Pray, My children, Mexico will be shaken, Chile will suffer due to an earthquake, Bolivia will be moved by force. Pray, My children, war will intensify: other countries will interfere; the somber scenario will spread.

“Pray, My children, pray with your heart, with your works and actions.

“Pray, My children, pray for My Church.

“Beloved children: My Word is one: to not be confused by the heedless modernism, do not be confused. My law is one and does not change.

“Not forgetting My Love for humanity, My real Presence in the Eucharist, and knowing how much you can achieve by praying the Holy Rosary dedicated to My Mother, you will obtain great miracles for mankind and for yourselves by respecting the Divine Will.

“Pray the prayer of the Holy Rosary with your heart: it is loved by My House. I invite you again to pray the Holy Rosary for all humanity.

“My blessing abides in you.” (End of message.)

I am now sharing the commentary of Luz de Maria on the above message, as follows:

“Brothers and sisters,

“What a great joy it is for all of us that Our beloved Lord Jesus Christ floods us with His special and infinite Blessing. At the same time, not looking at our ingratitude, He calls us "His great treasure", a great title of which we are unworthy. Such is the merciful Love of God.

“Brothers and sisters, we are told that we live in two realities as human being, two realities chosen by us, but so wrongly! And the fact is that as creatures accustomed to living according to our human ego, we have been living backwards, wanting to attune spirituality to our human ego. This is why we are unable to reach an awareness of the greatness of what a spiritual human creature is.

“Today, Our Lord Jesus Christ urges us not to place any more obstacles in the way of belonging more to Christ than to the world. Our human ego must be directed by spirituality rather than our spirituality being directed towards the human ego.

“Our Lord is very forceful in this Message, which sets before us aspects of our daily lives. These are times for strengthening our faith, not for being lukewarm.”