Death toll from heavy monsoon rains in Mindanao climbs to 7

MANILA – The death toll from the effects of heavy monsoon rains battering a large part of Mindanao has increased to seven, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has said.

In its latest situation update Wednesday afternoon, the disaster response body said five have been confirmed – four from Zamboanga Peninsula and one from Northern Mindanao.

Still undergoing validation are two deaths – one each from the Davao Region and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) – and reports of two injured and one missing in Northern Mindanao.

Meanwhile, about 99,186 families or 482,464 individuals in 378 barangays in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and the BARMM have been affected by the bad weather.

Of the number, 5,611 families, consisting of 21,015 individuals, are in 46 evacuation centers while 49,570 families, composed of 247,808 persons, are receiving aid outside evacuation centers.

A total of 111 houses were reported damaged in the Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Soccsksargen. (PNA)