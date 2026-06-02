Death toll in building collapse rises to 20

The death toll from the collapse of a building in Barangay Balibago has climbed to 20 after rescue teams recovered three more bodies on Tuesday June 2.

The Unified Command System reported to Angeles City Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II that victims 18, 19, and 20 were recovered as rescuers worked through the debris of the collapsed structure.

The victims' bodies were turned over to the City Health Office for documentation and Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) procedures.

Authorities have yet to provide an updated estimate on the number of individuals still missing.

Lazatin said he continues to monitor developments through the Unified Command System.

The mayor said he instructed agencies to maintain coordination and provide assistance to affected families.

Meanwhile, Balibago Barangay Chairman Joseph Ponce has called on the Angeles City Engineer’s Office (CEO) and the Office of the City Building Official (OCBO) to conduct an inspection of an unfinished nine-storey hotel located near the collapse site.

Ponce said the Sangguniang Barangay approved a resolution on May 26, 2026, urging authorities to inspect the incomplete structure situated at the corner of Real, Gloria, and Lourdes Streets.

The resolution seeks to determine whether the building poses a threat to public safety.

The unfinished structure, identified as the Palladium Hotel, has remained idle since construction was halted in 2018 following complaints from the owner of the neighboring Central Park Hotel.

According to the resolution, residents, business owners, motorists, and pedestrians have expressed concerns about the building’s structural integrity and the potential hazards it may pose, particularly during typhoons, earthquakes, and other emergencies.

“The prolonged unfinished condition of the structure has raised concerns among residents, nearby establishments, motorists and pedestrians regarding its possible structural integrity, public safety risks, sanitation concerns, and potential hazards,” the resolution stated.

The barangay council emphasized the need for technical experts to assess whether the building complies with engineering, safety, and occupancy standards under the National Building Code and other applicable regulations.

The village official recommended for the demolition if inspections determine that the structure presents an imminent danger to life, property, and public safety.