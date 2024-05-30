Del Pilar lass crowned 2024 Mutya Ning San Fernando

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Rosemarie Medina of Barangay Del Pilar was crowned the Mutya Ning San Fernando (MNSF) 2024 during the coronation night on Wednesday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center.

Medina took home P200,000 cash prize after she bested 13 other candidates who joined the prestigious title.

The MNSF 2024 is one of the highlights of the month-long Pyestang Fernandino 2024 celebration.

Mayor Vilma Caluag said the pageant is a celebration of the Fernandinas' beauty, talent, and wit.

“Ang city government sine-celebrate lahat ng sektor, kasama ang mga kababaihan at ang winner natin dito sa Mutya ay iiinvolve natin sa maraming programa ng city government, lalo na para sa kababaihan at kabataan,” she said.

Councilor Brenz Gonzales, Chairperson of MNSF 2024, stressed the significant responsibility of the pageant winner in representing the City of San Fernando to various events.

“Siya ang sasalamin sa siyudad natin sa maraming activities and we hope that she can represent our city in a very great way, at kami naman sa city government ay parati g susuporta sa kanya,” Gonzales said.

Also crowned as MNSF 2024 winners were first runner-up Cyril Reign Nulud of Barangay Magliman; second runner-up Selena Yabut of Barangay Telabastagan; third runner-up Denise Margarette Quirante of Barangay Sanguin; and fourth runner-up Angela Chelzy Ellenor Sanchez of Barangay Dolores.