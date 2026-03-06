Delfin Lee offers to help address housing shortage

Property developer Delfin Lee has offered to help in addressing the country’s housing shortage following the dismissal of his P6.6-billion estafa case.

Lee said he is ready to move forward and resume building low-cost housing communities as the case against him and four other officials of Globe Asiatique, the company he founded, was dismissed by a court.

The case stemmed from alleged irregularities in housing loans obtained from the Pag-IBIG Fund between 2008 and 2011.

The court recently granted a demurrer to evidence, resulting in the dismissal of the charges.

Lee said he hopes to work again with the government to address the country’s housing backlog and provide affordable homes for Filipino families.

“Ayaw ko nang isipin ‘yung mga nawala sa akin kasi hindi ‘yun bababa sa P20 billion. Pero ang una kong gusto ay malinisan ang aking pangalan dahil ayaw kong ipamana sa mga anak ko ang isyung iyon,” Lee said.

He added that he also plans to rehabilitate damaged housing projects and complete those that were left unfinished.

“Gusto kong marehabilitate lahat ng mga nasirang projects at kumpletuhin ang mga nabitin. At gusto kong mag-focus sa socialized housing, pero hindi lang basta bahay. Kailangan ito ay isang kumpletong komunidad,” he said.

Lee said the country has around seven million housing backlog, which affects low-income families .

He even expressed hope to rebuild ties with the Pag-IBIG Fund to help develop socialized housing communities.

“Kung tatanggapin ako ulit ng Pag-IBIG, gusto kong magsimula muli. Magfo-focus ako sa socialized housing, lalo na sa programang 4PH na isinusulong ng Pangulo. Para ito sa mga minimum wage earners na nangangailangan ng abot-kayang pabahay,” Lee said.

Lee said he is ready to start projects in several provinces including Pampanga, Rizal, Laguna and Mindoro.

Before the controversy, Lee developed several housing communities in Pampanga, including Xevera in Bacolor and Mabalacat.