Delta leads EFAP, SPES payout

More than 2,600 students received educational and employment assistance from the provincial government of Pampanga.

The distribution of cash aid programs was led by Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Thursday, May 14.

A total of 1,812 students benefited from the Educational Financial Assistance Program (EFAP).

Each beneficiary received ?4,000 for tuition, school supplies, and other academic expenses.

The assistance, distributed twice a year or every semester, amounted to ?7.248 million.

Pineda encouraged students to continue performing well in school to remain qualified for the program.

Under the Special Program for Employment of Students (SPES), 829 beneficiaries also received P12,300 each from the provincial government and the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

Some P10.1 million were spent in SPES payout.

The project is aimed to provide students with temporary employment, work experience, and financial support for their studies and daily needs.

Unde the EFAP and SPES, the provincial government released more than ?17.4 million in assistance to students.