Delta, NLEX execs discuss dredging, canal widening

Vice Governor Dennis Pineda and officials of NLEX Corporation, led by President Luis Renon, met at the Capitol’s Executive House on Monday to discuss dredging and canal-widening projects aimed at improving water flow during the rainy season.

During the meeting, NLEX officials provided updates on dredging operations along the Pampanga River and the Pau River, as well as the widening of canals in key areas along the expressway, including Tulaoc Exit.

The projects are intended to improve drainage and water flow, particularly during heavy rainfall, helping address flooding in areas near the expressway.

The meeting also provided an opportunity for provincial officials and NLEX representatives to discuss the progress of ongoing works involving vital waterways and drainage channels along the toll road.