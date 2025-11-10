Delta: No major incidents, casualties in Pampanga

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda reported on social media that no major incidents or casualties have been recorded in the province as Super Typhoon 'Uwan' crossed Luzon on Sunday night until Monday morning.

The Philippines’ 21st tropical cyclone for 2025 affected Central and Northern Luzon.

“Masaya ko pong binabalita na zero casualty po tayo at walang nasaktan,” Pineda said.

He however disclosed that around 1,700 families are now staying in evacuation centers.

While some families have already returned home, Pineda urged residents living in high-risk areas to stay in evacuation centers for the meantime.

The acting governor assured evacuees that they will continue to receive assistance from the provincial government.

Pineda said residents should expect more rains in the coming days.

He noted that at least 39 barangays in the towns of Macabebe and Masantol remain flooded due to high tide.

Pineda also announced that classes in public and private schools were suspended until November 11.

Government operations, however, will resume on Tuesday to ensure the delivery of services to Kapampangans, according to the official.

He likewise urged residents in high-risk areas in Mt. Arayat to stay in evacuation centers until Tuesday for their safety.