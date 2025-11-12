Delta orders monitoring of risk areas along Pampanga River

Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has ordered the monitoring of water coming from upstream areas amid the continuous rise in the water level of Pampanga River.

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) and the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices (LDRRMOs) of the towns of Sasmuan, Arayat, Masantol, San Luis, Macabebe, Candaba, and Apalit are conducting round-the-clock monitoring of river conditions.

The governor said that flooding may yet be experienced by towns and villages located in low-lying areas, especially as water from neighboring provinces is expected to flow downstream in the next few days.

Pampanga’s catch basin towns, such as Macabebe and Masantol, often experience flooding not only from heavy rainfall but also due to hightide and water draining from tributaries of the Pampanga River and other waterways in the province’s delta areas.

Aside from river monitoring, several local government units and electric firms have started restoring power lines and supply in areas affected by Super Typhoon Uwan.

The PDRRMO urged residents in flood risk areas to remain alert and continue listening to official advisories from their respectiv LGUs.