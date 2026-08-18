Delta orders temporary closure of flood-hit hospital in Macabebe

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda ordered the temporary closure of Macabebe District Hospital on Monday to ensure the safety of patients and Capitol employees who continue to provide services at the hospital amid severe flooding in the area.

To ensure that healthcare services remain accessible to residents, an Operation Center was established at a multipurpose hall in Barangay Batasan.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Dax Tidula said the temporary facility will provide services including ambulatory care and minor operations.

The provincial government said it remains on standby to ensure that Kapampangans continue to have access to medical assistance amid the flooding.