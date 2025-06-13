Delta to continue public service as vice governor

Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda highlighted the accomplishments of his administration during his Independence Day address and oathtaking on June 12.

The outgoing governor expressed gratitude to fellow officials and the people of the provincial government for their support over the past six years.

Speaking before provincial officials, employees, and guests, Pineda credited the efforts of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, led by Vice Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, department heads, district hospital chiefs, and provincial employees for the successful implementation of his 10-Point Agenda.

“These dedicated individuals have been instrumental in the transformation of our province,” the governor said. “Through our collective efforts, we were able to bring vital services closer to the people and respond effectively to their needs, especially during times of crisis.”

Among the administration’s landmark achievements is the “Alagang Nanay” Preventive Health Care Program, which provided accessible health services and education to the people.

The province also launched the “Kapitolyo sa Barangay” initiative, bringing provincial services directly to communities, especially those in far-flung areas.

Under Pineda, Pampanga expanded its educational assistance programs, benefitting thousands of students across the province.

In agriculture, Governor Pineda oversaw the construction "of the ?500-million Rice Processing Complex in Sta. Catalina, Lubao.

The project was aimed at boosting local rice production and reducing post-harvest losses.

The provincial government also distributed fertilizers, seedlings, and equipment to farmers, and implemented infrastructure projects that enhanced access to irrigation and farm-to-market roads.

In healthcare, the Pineda administration established five dialysis centers across the province, as well as the Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark to serve communities in the Metro Clark area.

Pineda also spearheaded the launching of the country’s first floating mobile clinic, designed to deliver health services to coastal barangays.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the governor launched the “Balik Pinas, Balik Pampanga” program that ensured safe and organized repatriation of returning Kapampangan overseas workers.

Socioeconomic indicators improved under his watch. The province’s poverty incidence dropped from 2.8% in 2018 to just 1% in 2023.

The employment rate rose from 92.30% in 2021 to 96.10% in 2023.

Crime incidence declined by 31.19%, signaling stronger peace and order in Pampanga.

“As I end my term as governor and assume the role of vice governor, I remain committed to our shared vision of a province where no one is left behind,” Pineda said. “I will continue to support the incoming administration of Governor Lilia Pineda and work for the welfare of every Kapampangan.”