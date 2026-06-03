Delta urges DPWH to build "complete facility" classrooms

Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda has called on the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to implement a standard approach in the construction of government-funded school buildings.

Speaking during the inauguration of two provincial government-funded school buildings in Sasmuan, Pineda said he had invited DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to visit Pampanga and inspect classrooms and school facilities constructed through the Special Education Fund (SEF).

"The last time na magkasama kami, inaya ko siya na mag-ikot sa probinsya para makita niya 'yung mga school buildings na naitatayo kasi importanteng importante na once na sinumulan ang school building, wala na sanang pacing. We make sure na kapag nagsimula, dapat matapos," he said.

School building projects, funded by the national government, encounter delays and stoppage because funding is released in tranches.

He also stressed the importance of providing complete classroom furnishings before newly constructed buildings are

turned over to school officials.

"Yung ibang dilemma ng mga teachers at parents e pagkatapos matayo 'yung building, 'yung mga desk, tables and chairs, problema na naman. Sometimes hindi nagagamit 'yung building kasi walang tables and chairs. Sana kumpleto na kapag sinimulan ang school building at sana maayos ang gawa," the vice governor said.

Pineda said the provincial government is committed to strengthen the education sector through the construction of school facilities and provision of financial assistance for students.

The official said these programs are implemented to ensure better learning opportunities and a brighter future for the

youth.