Deltanim Project held in Porac Town

PORAC — Over 100 volunteers took part in this year’s Deltanim Project, an initiative of the Pampanga Provincial Government.

The project is part of the province’s greening efforts, planting trees in various areas including watershed in the province.

The project, now in its third year, is led by the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PG-ENRO) under the leadership of Arthur Punsalan.

This year’s tree-planting activity is conducted at the Campapasi Campsite area along the Melele River.

Punsalan reported that hundreds of bamboo saplings were planted, with volunteers coming from the provincial government and national partner agencies.

“This project reflects the commitment of the provincial government, under the leadership of Gov. Dennis Pineda, to ensure a sustainable greening program in cooperation with local communities,” Punsalan said.

He also expressed hope of expanding the tree-planting efforts to other areas of the province in the coming years.

Punsalan emphasized that involving the local community is key to ensuring the survival and growth of the newly planted trees.