Dengue Alert: Prevent & Protect

With the rainy season in our midst, the Department of Health urged the public to prepare once more for the likelihood of a resurgence of dengue cases across the country, as having more rainfall particularly in July and August until November will lead to an increased number of potential mosquito-breeding sites especially the Aedes aegypti.
From January to April 2025, a total of 95,262 dengue cases were reported, 75% higher compared to the 54,556 dengue cases during the same period in 2024. Majority of the cases reported were in Calabarzon (17,754); National Capital Region (16,704); and Central Luzon (15,317).
As of mid-2025, the Philippines has recorded over 123,000 dengue cases nationwide from January to June, and at least 437 dengue-related deaths, with the majority occurring among children. As of August 20, 2025, the data reflects a 7% increase. The health department remains alert on dengue cases in the country, and dengue fastlanes in DOH hospitals remain active.
PREVENT
Preparedness against dengue, including its signs, symptoms, and preventive measures, is a key to fighting the public health threat that spares no one, regardless of age and gender.
The Department of Health continues to remind the public to seek early consultation; search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; use self-protection by applying anti-repellant lotions and wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and support fogging in hotspot areas.
The public should remember "taob, taktak, tuyo at takip" (overturned, shake, dry up, and cover), underscoring the need for clean households and waterways. Mosquitoes carrying dengue are more active at 5:00am–7:00am and 4:00–6:00pm. They prefer those who wear dark-colored clothes.
If you experience fever for two days and experience symptoms such as diarrhea, body aches, muscles and eyes, dizziness and vomiting, immediately consult the health center or go to the dengue fast lanes of DOH hospitals.
It can be avoided, including the stressful, costly ordeal, by protecting yourself and the family.
PROTECT
Improving health care for Filipinos
BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, has a long-standing program focused on improving health care for Filipinos. It contributes to nation-building by addressing the needs of various sectors of society through programs in the areas of health, financial inclusion, disaster response, rehabilitation, and rebuilding.
Supported by the BDO Unibank community and in partnership with local government units and non-governmental organizations, BDO Foundation mounts relief operations, rehabilitates rural health units, constructs school buildings, and implements financial education programs across the country.
This year, BDO Foundation has renovated the San Jose City Health office's "Panganakan ng San Jose," a birthing station in Nueva Ecija as part of continuing efforts to help improve the healthcare delivery system in the province. It improved the structure’s interiors and exteriors, making sure that spaces are comfortable and safe for moms and babies.
In Negros Oriental, Eleanor Acabo, branch head of BDO Network Bank Negros Oriental-Guihulngan branch, recommended rehabilitation of the health center in the community through the program of BDO Foundation, which is supported by BDO and BDO Network bank branches.
"Crowded waiting areas, worn down buildings, and poorly ventilated consultation rooms are what one would witness when visiting the old La Libertad Primary Care Facility. The paint was peeling and the whole space felt like it was no longer conducive to healing and recovery,” she said after a visit to the local health center.
The primary care facility serves as the first line of defense of communities in maintaining the overall health and wellness of its constituents. Patients run to the health center for routine check-ups, immunizations, and preventive health care. Oftentimes, these facilities lack the capacity to renovate, especially after being struck by natural calamities.
“Despite the grim circumstances of the facility, we saw the unfailing commitment of our health care professionals. They served patients one by one and ensured that all were attended to. We knew then that the town of La Libertad deserved more – better. A renewed facility will not only help provide better health care, but it will also serve as a glimmer of hope to our community,” she added,” shared Acabo.
After months of hard work from the officers of the health center, leaders from the local government unit, and employees of BDO Foundation and BDO Network bank, the La Libertad was rehabilitated and is now ready to serve its constituents of over 41,000 individuals, with an added play area for kids and a private breastfeeding area for nursing mothers.
Like previous renovation projects of the foundation, the mission was to enhance the experience of both health workers and patients through improved interiors and exteriors. “The recently renovated facility is more than just a structure. It is an example of what can be achieved when people and organizations work together for a bigger cause,” Acabo said.
Prior to the turnover of the La Libertad PCF, the foundation rehabilitated and turned over several other rural health units in Negros Oriental: the Dauin Primary Care Facility, Mabinay Rural Health Unit, and Santa Catalina Rural Health Unit.
Several primary care facilities in Antique (Belison Primary Care Facility, San Jose de Buenavista Primary Care Facility, Sibalom Primary Care Facility, and Tobias Fornier Primary Care Facility) and Cebu (Daanbantayan Primary Care Facility and Tuburan Rural Health Unit-I) also received renovation support from BDO Foundation through the recommendation of BDO and BDO Network Bank branches.
Founded in 2008, BDO Foundation has since renovated more than 210 rural health units across the country and is continuously finding new facilities to rehabilitate, steadfast in its mission in providing support for health centers and helping strengthen the national health care delivery system.
“BDO Foundation prioritizes this mission because we believe in the importance of basic healthcare and its irreplaceable function in a community,” said BDO Foundation president Mario Deriquito. (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)