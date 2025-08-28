Dengue Alert: Prevent & Protect

With the rainy season in our midst, the Department of Health urged the public to prepare once more for the likelihood of a resurgence of dengue cases across the country, as having more rainfall particularly in July and August until November will lead to an increased number of potential mosquito-breeding sites especially the Aedes aegypti.

From January to April 2025, a total of 95,262 dengue cases were reported, 75% higher compared to the 54,556 dengue cases during the same period in 2024. Majority of the cases reported were in Calabarzon (17,754); National Capital Region (16,704); and Central Luzon (15,317).

As of mid-2025, the Philippines has recorded over 123,000 dengue cases nationwide from January to June, and at least 437 dengue-related deaths, with the majority occurring among children. As of August 20, 2025, the data reflects a 7% increase. The health department remains alert on dengue cases in the country, and dengue fastlanes in DOH hospitals remain active.

PREVENT

Preparedness against dengue, including its signs, symptoms, and preventive measures, is a key to fighting the public health threat that spares no one, regardless of age and gender.

The Department of Health continues to remind the public to seek early consultation; search and destroy mosquito breeding sites; use self-protection by applying anti-repellant lotions and wearing long sleeves and pants when possible, and support fogging in hotspot areas.

The public should remember "taob, taktak, tuyo at takip" (overturned, shake, dry up, and cover), underscoring the need for clean households and waterways. Mosquitoes carrying dengue are more active at 5:00am–7:00am and 4:00–6:00pm. They prefer those who wear dark-colored clothes.

If you experience fever for two days and experience symptoms such as diarrhea, body aches, muscles and eyes, dizziness and vomiting, immediately consult the health center or go to the dengue fast lanes of DOH hospitals.

It can be avoided, including the stressful, costly ordeal, by protecting yourself and the family with an added affordable dengue insurance plan that offers peace of mind without breaking the bank.

PROTECT

The BDO Group, via BDO Insure, has introduced budget-friendly dengue protection for P1.00 a day to protect you and your family.

You can purchase dengue insurance for yourself, your children, parents, spouse or partner, or even a friend. It's a simple yet powerful way to show you care. Each individual can have a maximum of one policy.

For just P350 a year, you'll receive P10,000 cash assistance if diagnosed with dengue. For P700 a year, you'll get P20,000 in cash assistance which can help cover medical expenses, recovery costs, or even lost wages, easing the financial strain that dengue can bring.

Dengue remains a persistent threat. It kills. Protect yourself and your family. Reach out to BDO Insure today at www.bdo.com.ph/bdo-insure (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)