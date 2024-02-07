DENR awards 153 land titles to Zambales folks

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 153 land titles were awarded to beneficiaries by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) in Central Luzon during the Bagong Pilipinas Serbisyo Fair (BPSF) in Botolan town in Zambales the other day.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said the 153 land titles were made possible through the agency's provincial office in Zambales.

The DENR at the same time distributed some 600 seedlings of acacia, eucalyptus, and agoho, to residents of Palauig, Masinloc and Botolan towns.

Two cooperatives also received 200,000 seedlings each from the Zambales Diversified Metal Corporation.

The beneficiaries are the Eastern Botolan Tree Farmers’ Association, Inc. and the San Roque Community Management Center, Inc.

“To truly serve the people, we must provide a better frontline service accessibility — hence, our participation in this Serbisyo Fair. Through this activity, we can immediately address the concerns of the public on applying for land titles, foreshore lease agreement, tree cutting permit, chainsaw registration, private land tree plantation, certificate of wildlife registration, and water use permit,” Pablo said.

DENR is set to "expand and fast-track land title applications" through its “Handog Titulo” program to communities.

Zambales is the 10th province in the country and the first in Central Luzon to stage BPSF.