DENR builds water impounding facility

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO —The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) is building a Small Water Impounding System (SWIS) in Barangay Dangcol in Balanga City.

The facility is expected to hold water for vital needs of the environment and agriculture sector in the area.

DENR said the project is part of the effort to boost water security and reforestation efforts in the area.

“SWIS is a water storage system designed with an earth embankment spillway outlet. It sources water from the closest available spring or body of water. The construction of this SWIS not only provides a water source to adjacent plantations but likewise aids in the irrigation of agricultural lands leading to enhanced productivity, livelihood, and local economy,” the DENR said.

The agency added that the multiple uses of SWIS, “such as conservation of soil and water, irrigation for crops, source of water for livestock, minimization of flooding, soil erosion, and siltation of fertile bottom lands, contribute to sustainable development and efficient resource management.”

The said facility is set to be completed soon.